Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 311,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tufin Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock remained flat at $12.94 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.30% and a negative return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 1,021,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,903,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 140.6% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,839,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 1,074,845 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

