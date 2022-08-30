TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,472. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,407,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.