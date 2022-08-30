Truist Financial Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $168.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $178.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

