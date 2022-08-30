TrueFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.42 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. TrueFi has a market cap of $35.54 million and $2.42 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

