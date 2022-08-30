Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSE. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.52.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

