Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.83.

Shares of TD opened at C$86.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

