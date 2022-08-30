Tornado Cash Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $8.57 or 0.00043630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00844118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

