Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.77 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 307.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

