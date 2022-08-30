Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,798,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108,604 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 448,011 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.