Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.59. 254,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

