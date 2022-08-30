Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

