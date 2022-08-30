Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,864 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 57,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $446.83. 76,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.