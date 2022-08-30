Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 397.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,410 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial comprises approximately 13.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 8.43% of Tompkins Financial worth $96,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 378.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 114.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.36. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.