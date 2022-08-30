Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,019. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 251.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

