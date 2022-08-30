Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

TWKS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 4,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

