THEKEY Price Up 1.3% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

