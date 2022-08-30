The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Peak Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,474,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 392,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

