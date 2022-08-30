The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.23. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

