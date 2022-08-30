The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

