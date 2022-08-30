The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,033. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of -160.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
