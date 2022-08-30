The Luxury Coin (TLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $198,088.02

The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. The Luxury Coin has a market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00837441 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
The Luxury Coin Profile
The Luxury Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,155,609 coins. The Luxury Coin’s official Twitter account is @1theluxury and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Luxury Coin’s official website is theluxurybank.com. The official message board for The Luxury Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.
Buying and Selling The Luxury Coin
