The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $140.34. 8,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,485. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

