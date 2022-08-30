The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target to $10.00

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.
Arcos Dorados Stock Up 0.8 %
ARCO opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.