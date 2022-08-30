The Corgi of PolkaBridge Reaches Market Capitalization of $98,826.88 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $98,826.88 and $2,902.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge.

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

