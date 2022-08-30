The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. 207,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,659. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

