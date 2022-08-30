The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.53. 225,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

