The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chemours by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 616,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 193,341 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,574. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

