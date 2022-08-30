The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 593.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $161.51. 178,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

