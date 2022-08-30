Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

TTEK opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

