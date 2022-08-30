TenUp (TUP) Price Tops $0.0491 on Major Exchanges

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TenUp has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.55 million and $288,409.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00157255 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.