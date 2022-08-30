TenUp (TUP) Price Tops $0.0491 on Major Exchanges

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TenUp has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.55 million and $288,409.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003659 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00157255 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009156 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
