Telos Trading Down 3.9% This Week (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $1.43 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 69.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000337 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

