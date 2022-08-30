Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 547,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3139 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

TEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

