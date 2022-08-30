TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 7,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,039. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

