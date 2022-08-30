Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Plans $0.00 Final Dividend

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.
Teaminvest Private Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Howard Coleman purchased 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$27,360.00 ($19,132.87).
Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile
Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.
Read More
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Teaminvest Private Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teaminvest Private Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.