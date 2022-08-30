TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $316,545.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,187.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085009 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

