Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $21.43

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $20.78. Talos Energy shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 8,915 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,908,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,285,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,295,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,908,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,285,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also

