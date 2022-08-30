Tali Notman Sells 4,201 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $82,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 475,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 366,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,764. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

About JFrog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

