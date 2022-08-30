Tali Notman Sells 4,201 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $82,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 475,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 366,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,764. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Articles
