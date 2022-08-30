Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.71

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 2393860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

