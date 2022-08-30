Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $22.83

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $23.62. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,186. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

