Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Supreme Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The firm has a market cap of £109.05 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Supreme Company Profile
Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.
