Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supreme Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The firm has a market cap of £109.05 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew McDonald purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,725 ($9,334.22). In other Supreme news, insider Sandeep Chadha acquired 250,000 shares of Supreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £245,000 ($296,036.73). Also, insider Paul Andrew McDonald acquired 7,500 shares of Supreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £7,725 ($9,334.22). Insiders purchased a total of 757,500 shares of company stock worth $66,772,500 in the last quarter.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

