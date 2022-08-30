Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

SMCI stock traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

