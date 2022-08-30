Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 32,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $22.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
