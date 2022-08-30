Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.34. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$22.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02. In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. Also, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

