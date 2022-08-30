Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $868,348.98

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $868,348.98 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00745825 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,140,751 coins and its circulating supply is 47,440,751 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

