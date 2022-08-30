Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,986. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

