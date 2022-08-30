Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by Cross Creek Advisors LLC

Cross Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,116 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic makes up approximately 10.9% of Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Sumo Logic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 370,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 22,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,986. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

