StrongHands Market Capitalization Hits $298,619.56 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 72.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $298,619.56 and $18.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 489.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,922,969,934 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.