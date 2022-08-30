StockNews.com Upgrades CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTT. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.
CTT stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.13. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
