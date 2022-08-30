StockNews.com Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

