StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

